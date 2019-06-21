Sanwo-Olu sacks Bank-Anthony DG Lagos state sports commission

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

By Olanrewaju Akojede

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday sacked Babatunde Bank-Anthony, Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC).

The Director of Public Affiars, Titi Oshodi in a statement in Lagos said Sanwo-Olu also approved the appointment of Mr Oluwatoyin Bolowotan as the new Director-General of the commission.

Mr Oluwatoyin Gafar Bolowotan, New LSSC DG

“Hakeem Muri Okunola, the Head of Service, says the appointment is in line with ongoing re-organisation of the state public service for efficient service delivery.

“The appointment is with immediate effect,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bolowotan is an astute sports administrator and founder of Bolowotan FC.

