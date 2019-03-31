Tiger Woods crashes out of WGC championship

Tiger Woods has crashed out of the WGC Match Play Championship, knocked out in the quarter-finals by Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard Saturday.

The Dane won 1-up.

After defeating Rory McIlroy 2&1 in a dramatic round of 16 showdown at Austin (Texas) Country Club, the 14-time major champion and three-time WGC Match Play winner was stunned by the 50th-seeded Dane, who earlier ousted Sweden’s Henrik Stenson 3&2.

Bjerregaard sank a 29-foot eagle putt at the par-5 16th to level the match, then drained a 13-footer for birdie at the par-3 17th, forcing Woods to sink a tense six-footer for birdie to stay level as they reached the 18th.

Woods chipped into a bunker and blasted out while Bjerregaard missed a 17-foot birdie putt only to have Woods lip out for par from four feet to fall victim in a shocker.