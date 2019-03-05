Tottenham stroll into Champions League Q/finals

Kane helps Tottenham beat Dortmund for first quarter final since 2010-2011

Tottenham Hotspur beat hosts Borussia Dortmund 1-0 on Tuesday thanks to a Harry Kane winner, to stroll into the Champions League quarter-finals.

It was only the English club’s second time of reaching the quarter-finals of the elite European club competition in their history with a 4-0 aggregate victory.

Kane, who missed the first leg through injury, fired in the winner shortly after the restart to silence a fiery home crowd.

Harry Kane: scored the only goal

The goal left Dortmund needing five goals after having lost 3-0 in London last month.

The Germans, who have seen their seven-point lead in the league evaporate in recent weeks and are also out of the German Cup, have never overturned a 3-0 first leg deficit in the competition.

Despite a valiant effort in the first half, they were unable to score.

For Tottenham, whose only other quarter-final appearance came in the 2010/11 season, it turned out to be an easier task than expected.

