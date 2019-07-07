Video: Dollar rain for Super Eagles players for beating Cameroon

By Emmanuel Afonne

Super Eagles players are expected to pocket at least $30,000 each for Saturday’s hard-earned 3-2 victory over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in AFCON 2019 Round of 16 encounter at the Alexandria Stadium in Egypt.

A video posted by twitter user Usher Komugisha showed President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick promising the players $20,000 each for the win

Pinnick said “every Nigeria Super Eagles player will get $20,000 for winning today’s Round of 16 tie against Cameroon.”

Shehu Dikko, NFF 2nd Vice President and Executive Committee member Ahmed Fresh, were seen jubilating with the players.

Every Nigeria 🇳🇬 Super Eagles player will get $20,000 for winning today’s Round of 16 tie vs Cameroon 🇨🇲 3-2. Talk about motivation. #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/YAACcsAKRx — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) July 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Lagos State government has appreciated the players with got $5,000 each, while one of the team’s individual sponsors, Captain Hosa Okunbo rewarded the team with $20,000 for the win.

They also got a match winning bonus of $12,500 and $75,000 for the three goals by one of the Nigeria Football Federation major sponsors, Aiteo Group.