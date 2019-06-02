Video: Why Anthony Joshua lost his boxing titles to Andy Ruiz Jr.

By Emmanuel Afonne

Facts are beginning to emerge why Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua lost his heavyweight title fight to an American professional boxer Andy Ruiz Jr.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Joshua lost his unified WBA, WBO, IBO, and IBF heavyweight titles to Ruiz Jr. who knocked him down four times in seven rounds on June 1, at the Madison Square Garden in U.S.

Mr David Imonitie, a Nigerian-born U.S. based Business Coach and Motivational Speaker, said Joshua surrendered his boxing titles when he handed over championship belts to Ruiz Jr., for photograph.

Watch the video of Anthony Joshua handing over his title belts to Andy Ruiz Jr., for photograph, few day before their fight on June 1 in U.S.

Imonitie, on his Instagram page blamed the Nigerian-born pugilist for the loss in the fight, noting that his action created a “believe system” in Ruiz Jr.

According to him, power of an experience allowed Ruiz Jr. to create miracles in his life.

“The video happened some days ago where Anthony Joshua proceeded to let Andy Ruiz take pictures with his heavyweight championship belts.

“Andy has never touched a heavyweight championship belt but the moment he touched it and took pictures with it, something took place – ‘believed in’ was immediately transferred to Andy.

“Andy subconsciously had the opportunity to experience what it will be like to actually own those belts.

“His subconscious mind received the information whether it was real or fake but this time he believed it was real and it worked for him,” Imonitie said.