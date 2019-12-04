Why IAAF won’t ban Nigeria over Gusau’s suspension – Olamide George

By Aderonke Ojo/ Emmanuel Afonne

The Acting President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Mr Olamide George has allayed the fear that the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) may sanction the country following the suspension of Ibrahim Gusau.

Gusau is as the President of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) who was suspended on Tuesday by eight out of the 13 members of the board of the association for alleged flagrant violation of the federation’s constitution.

The board also accused Gusau of refusing to pay athletes, coaches and officials allowances during major international competitions.

It also accused him of reaching an agreement with sport wear manufacturer, PUMA, without the knowledge and approval of board or the secretary general who is the custodian of the federation’s documents, records and properties.

George, in an interview with NAN on Wednesday in Abuja, said that due process was followed in the process that led to Gusau’s suspension and that there was no faction in the board.

He also noted that the board had decided to constitute a five-man committee to investigate the circumstances that led to Gusau’s suspension and report to the board at its next meeting.

“In as much as we are doing things with the constitution, the code of governance and in as much as we are playing with the rules in the right way, we cannot be banned.

“If you are talking of faction you must consider numbers; we have eight members here and how many are we on the board, you must consider that.

“Solomon Ogba, the Board Chairman, has resigned, the Technical Director Sunday Adeleye has been recalled by ministry; how many of us are left,” George asked.

He commended the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare. for paying the balance of 135,000 dollars erroneously paid into the account of the AFN by the IAAF in 2017.

George also commended Dare for providing the fund for Nigeria’s participation at the concluded IAAF World Athletics Championship held in Doha between Sept. 27 and Oct. 6 and prayed for continuous support for AFN. (NAN)