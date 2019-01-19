Wolves see off Leicester in thriller

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Diogo Jota had the last word in the pulsating seven goal thriller against Leicester City at Molineux Stadium on Saturday afternoon, slotting in the winning goal in stoppage-time.

His last gasp goal completed a hat trick and enabled Wolves to steal a decisive victory over never-say-die Leicester.

Jota netted the opener from Joao Moutinho’s cross after four minutes, and eight minutes later it was 2-0 when Ryan Bennett headed in after out-jumping Harry Maguire.

Two minutes after half-time Gray raced clear to tuck a fine finish beyond Patricio, and Harvey Barnes’s shot, on his first Premier League start, was deflected in by Conor Coady on 51 minutes.

Neves set Jota free to make it 3-2, before a towering header by Morgan levelled the match with three minutes left. But in stoppage time, Jota netted the winner, breaking the hearts of the visitors.

“I think this is Premier League. Every team believes until the end. In a game like this when you win, it feels like the greatest win in the world,”Jota said after the match.

Wolves’ only previous home Premier League encounter against Leicester also finished 4-3, in October 2003.

Wolves climb to eighth on 32 points, a point and a place above Claude Puel’s side.