Xmas shockers for Manchester City, Chelsea as Arsenal beat Burnley

While Arsenal will have a jolly ride into Christmas, celebrations for Chelsea and Manchester City have been soured by their losses on Match Day 18 of the English Premier League.

In one of the biggest upsets of the league so far, Crystal Palace beat Manchester City 3-2, with substitute Kevin de Bruyne, being called in the 62nd minute to help reduce the deficit.

In a very unlikely scoreline, Palace already led City, the defending champions 3-1 by the 51st minute, after a Luka Milvojevic penalty.

Andros Townsend had earlier extended Palace lead in the 35th minute, with a goal that will surely contend as one of the best of the season. Jeffrey Schlupp had brought the Palace boys level with the champions in the 33rd minute, six minutes after Ilkay Gundogan had opened scoring for the hosts. They did not see the net until 58 minutes after.

Similarly, Leicester also killed Chelsea Christmas joy by winning by a lone goal, scored by Jamie Vardy, six minutes into the second half. Though Chelsea dominated the game at Stamford Bridge 65-35, they were unable to level scores.

At the Emirates, Arsenal prevailed 3-1, against Burnley who are 18th on the table. Thanks to a brace by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and a last minute goal by substitute Alex Iwobi, who came in the 78th minute to replace Alexandre Lacazette.

Said Luka Milvojevic after the day’s drama: “I am so happy and proud of the team. It’s a very special victory because they were champions last season and we know how difficult it is to play against them. But when we score three goals we deserved it. Andros Townsend’s is one of the best goals I have seen in my career. He has that – his goal was amazing”