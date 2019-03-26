Association wants mobile phones used to conduct elections

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

The Association of Communication Device Technicians of Nigeria (AMCODET) says the group is working and analysing the possibility of using mobile phones to conduct elections, using recharge cards in the country.

The National President of the association, Mr Apara Ige, disclosed this on Tuesday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Ige regretted that there were cases of violence and tension in some states in the just concluded general elections in the country, causing

polls in those areas to be inconclusive.

He said that the general elections, conducted every four years in the country, always left government with huge capital expenditure which was uncalled for.

According to him, Information Communication Technology (ICT), especially the mobile phone, can be used to conduct relatively fair elections.

He added that “government administration is the responsibility of everyone, if you are not part of the administration, there is no way you can

be part of policy making.

“AMCODET Nigeria is trying to call government’s attention to the ICT sector because opportunities abound in ICT.

“The association came up with a solution, the Nigerian Automated Voting Machine and Voters Electronic Recharge Card Solution Management.

“We are looking at ways to use mobile phones to conduct elections by using recharge cards.

“Once you recharge your phone or go to the Automated Voting Machine, you can vote for any candidate of your choice.

“We are still working on the programme, we have eight of our members who travelled to the U.S., Japan and India to conduct further research on the initiatives.

“We are still lobbying the government to see reasons to support this solution so that in 2023, we will not go to queue and experience political thuggery.”

He further said that the association made presentations on the solutions to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the Senate President and the Chairman, Committee on Electoral Reforms.

“We think it is our responsibility and an opportunity for us as a body to sell ICT potential to government.”

He explained that as technicians, members of the association know the importance of mobile phones more than the users.

He said “there are some features on mobile phones that are not being tapped into, people majorly use the mobile phone to socialise but the gadget can do many more beyond that.”

He, however, stressed the need for the political on the part of government and be at the front burner to institute effective system.