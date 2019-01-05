Iran to launch 3 new satellites

Iran is on the verge of launching its three new satellites after a successfully pre-launch tests.

Telecommunications minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi who said this in a Saturday tweet however, did not mention a launch schedule.

On Tuesday, Iran said it plans to send Payam, a 200-pound (90-kilogram) non-military satellite into a 310-mile (500-kilometer) orbit using an Iranian Simorgh satellite-carrier rocket.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran’s plans for sending three satellites into orbit demonstrate the country’s defiance of a UN Security Council resolution that calls on Iran to undertake no activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Iran says the launch does not violate the resolution.

