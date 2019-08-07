IT firm offers free computer training to 300 children

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

An Information Technology company, RAD5 Tech Hub, has commenced a free training of 300 children in its Teen Hack Inclusive Project (TIP) for the year.

Mr Igwe Uguru, Co-founder of RAD5 Tech hub disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

NAN reports that TIP is a summer social enterprise programme of RAD5 Tech Hub aimed at teaching, intimating kids and teenagers with hands-on technological skills.

The project exposes children from the ages of six to 17 to knowledge of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Ugura said the Teen Hack programme for the summer break started, Aug. 5 through Friday, Aug.9 and was holding concurrently in Abia and Oyo states.

“As an innovation hub, we are intentional about the early exposure of kids to quality technology education.

“We believe it has the potency to spark up creativity and innovation that will tackle problems in the community.

“We are also looking at situations where these kids are exposed to opportunities and entrepreneurial mindset that can help them to create jobs in the future.

“This year, we are extending Teen Hack to three Local Government Areas in Abia State and in Iseyin, Oyo State, which will help us reach and impact over 300 kids and teenagers,” Guru said.

He added that the hub would work with outstanding kids from the programme and expose them to tools and resources from the hub.

He called for sponsorship, strategic partnerships to enable the hub access more underserved children across the country.

Also in the statement, Mr. Peter Akwa, Teen Hack Programme Coordinator, said they hope for more participation from girls and children living with disabilities.

According to Akwa, the skills they will acquire will give them an edge in the society.

“We are changing the narrative when it comes to early exposure to technology by young people.

“It is a responsibility that we do not take for granted, “Akwa said.

NAN reports that the pilot phase of Teen Hack project started in Aba, Abia State in 2015 and over 1,000 children have been trained on WordPress for websites, developing mobile apps and interactive, educative games.(NAN)