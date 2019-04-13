Nigeria, Russia to partner in science as ministers meet

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has proceeded on an official visit to Sochi, Russia, to attend the XI International Forum ATOMEXPO 2019 scheduled to hold from April 15 to April 16.

The information is in a statement issued on Friday by Mr AbdulGaniyu Aminu, the Head, Press and Public Relations unit, Ministry of Science and Technology.

Aminu noted that the minister is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart to discuss areas of cooperation relating to science, technology and innovation.

According to Aminu, on the sideline of the meeting, the minister will meet with his Russian counterpart of Education and Science to discuss mutually beneficial areas of co-operation and collaboration relating to science, technology and innovation.

Aminu added that while in Russia, the minister would also visit the Science Museum in Moscow.

He added that Onu would hold talks with officials of the Skolkovo Foundation “on important issues relating to vital sectors of Nigeria’s national development process.”