Power Outage: Cheap inverter-fired electricity launched in Nigeria

In a bid to address power-related challenges and ensure premium protection, Schneider Electric has launched a new range of products for the Nigerian market.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that new products include a range of affordable UPS from APC by Schneider Electric with the brand’s guaranteed quality, wiring devices like the Unica and Lisse Deco ranges.

While Unica offers a range of premium, wireless-enabled switches and sockets fitted for the luxury market and hotels, Lisse Deco presents affordable and contemporary fittings equipped with USB ports, phone holders and other convenient accessories to fit into today’s lifestyle.

At the unveiling of the products in Lagos on Friday, the global specialist in energy management and automation operating in more than 100 countries, said there was need for premium protection and innovative offers from high-end users to low-income earners.

The Managing Director of Schneider Electric, Anglophone West Africa, Mr Christophe Begat, described the products as game changers in the power sector, saying they were tailored to the needs of the market.

“These set of products are game changers in the power sector. They are smart and tailored to the needs of the market, and we believe that they will have a strong impact in Nigeria.”

Mr Oluwaseun Oloyede, the company’s Channel Sales Manager, said: “The Easy UPS has the guarantee of quality and it is very affordable as it includes only the features that the customer requires.

“The decision is yours to fit it into your home or your small business requiring a steady supply of a reliable UPS which you can count on.

“Earlier versions have been proved by users to be durable with a long shelf life.’’

Also launched recently was the Homaya Solar Hybrid System, providing access to Energy at an affordable price with less dependency on the grid supply.

Mr Ifeanyi Odoh, Head of Offer Marketing, Schneider Electric, said: “It is a smart, portable and affordable solution that fits into every home to provide peace of mind during power outages.

The inverter has in-built artificial intelligence to prioritize solar energy over the grid supply, thereby saving energy.’’