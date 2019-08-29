Some mobile phones are hazardous – NCC warns

By Yinusa Ishola

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned Nigerians that using sub-standard telecom devices could adversely affect their health.

Prof. Umar Danbatta, NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman, said at a sensitisation workshop for stakeholders that using sub-standard and counterfeit telecom devices was dangerous to human health and safety.

The workshop had as theme: “Hazardous Effect of Non Type Approved Handsets and E-Waste: Impact on Quality of Service and E-Waste.”

Represented by Mr Clem Omife , NCC’s Assistant Director, Zonal Operation, Danbattta said that sub-standard devices also increase cyber security-related threats such as Zero Day attack.

According to him, the NCC is collaborating with other stakeholders in the industry to evolve ways of curbing the menace of sub-standard and counterfeit devices.

He said the commission found it necessary to educate the general public on the effect of using non-type approved devices in the country through the sensitisation workshop.

Danbattta further stated that using fake devices has a wide range of negative impacts on the quality of services given to telecom service consumers.

“Using genuine handsets and other devices will help consumers to prevent economic losses and associated ailments.

“As a commission, we are not relenting in efforts to ensure that Nigeria is saved from the hazardous effects of using fake devices,” he said.

In a paper entitled “The Socio-Economic Effects of Counterfeit Devices,” Mr Chukuma Nwaiwo of NCC’s Technical Standard and Network Integrity Department, said the proliferation of fake products and devices was having negative effects on both government and the general public.

He urged consumers to avoid patronising fake telecom devices and equipment, adding that “ Nigerians should support NCC’s move to prevent fake and counterfeit devices from entering the country.”

The sensitisation programme was attended by members of the National Youth Service Corps, security agencies, government officials, civil society groups and other stakeholders. (NAN)