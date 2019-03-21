Anambra govt. plans to regulate operations of tricycles

By Joy Mbachi

The Government of Anambra has said that plans are underway to apply strict measures in regulating operations of tricycles polularly known as “Keke NAPEP” in the state.

Mr Uchenna Okafor, Commissioner for Transport made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday.

The commissioner said that government would apply strict compliance to reduce the level of road crashes.

He said that flashpoints like the Regina Ceali and UNIZIK junctions were of concern to government.

“These are traffic flash points that needed special attentions to avoid road crashes where the tricycle operators have refused to obey laid down traffic rules, we must put a stop to it” he said

He said the operators had abandoned the spaces provided for their activities at both junctions, to occupy the major roads, thereby disrupting free-flow of vehicular movement.

Okafor, said that the ministry would embark on remodeling of both junctions by end of March, to have a new look with enforcement patrol team of the state government visiting such areas.

The Commissioner urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles are always in good working conditions, to avoid road crashes and loss of innocent lives.

He urged motorists to keep to the traffic rules and regulations and avoid having issues with the officers of the ministry.