Railway: FG targets Nov. 25 for completion of Lagos-Ibadan minor stations

The Federal government have urged the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to ensure completion of the minor stations on the Lagos-Ibadan rail project by November 25.

Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, said this during the monthly inspection of the Lagos -Ibadan Rail project on Monday in Lagos.

Amaechi, while expressing displeasure at the slow pace of work by the Chinese, also tasked the company to complete construction of the rail tracks from Iju to Ebute metta.

“They said before the dissolution of the cabinet that, they were going to complete the stations in three months. May, June and July but we are here today in October and the station are not completed.

“You have refused to bring your materials in and we are not owning you one Kobo, we have paid everything, so what is the problem?.

” You (CCECC) gave three months to complete these buildings and now you are giving the excuse that your materials from China have not arrived.

The Minister therefore charged all parties concerned to ensure the completion of the project by the next inspection of November 25.

Amaechi noted that the federal government would on Nov. 30 commence test running of the rail line from Ebutte Meta to Ibadan.

He said ” if the coaches we are expecting from China by then have not arrived, we will use the two coaches here.

”We will start trial runs because we made promise to Nigerians and we must fulfill that promise, so the test running must start from Ebute Metta to Ibadan.”

Amaechi also urged the contractors to speed up work and ensure delivery of standard work to the country.

Responding, Xia Liju, one of CCECC Engineers, said the company was sourcing materials for the construction of the stations locally.

