RTEAN NEC set to tackle association’s crisis

By Lucy Ogalue

The National Executive Council(NEC), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has inaugurated a seven-member committee to investigate the recent crisis in its Lagos branch.

The committee was inaugurated on Wednesday during an emergency meeting of the NEC in Abuja.

The NEC during the meeting also passed a vote of confidence on its National President Osakpamwan Eriyo, pledging their continued support to his administration.

The motion was unanimously moved by the State Chairmen who expressed displeasure and disappointment by the events trending about the association in the past weeks and centered on the former Lagos RTEAN Chairman, Alhaji Musa Mohammed.

According to the National President, the committee is expected to investigate the a nti- Union activities of Mohammed and his counterparts and report to the NEC within three weeks.

Eriyo said the committee would be chaired by the Ekiti State Chairman, Joseph Rotimi while Mr Edi Nwabueze would serve as Secretary.

He said other members of the committee included the chairmen of Niger, Kano, Kaduna, Delta and Cross River State.

Eriyo said:”We don’t want our members to take laws into their hands that is why we have called for this meeting.

“We have a constitution and must abide by it. And I thank you all for making it to this meeting.

“I will remain loyal, law abiding and follow due process based on the constitution.

“We have to remove personal interest in the association as that is the only way we can allow the RTEAN to move forward.

“I will not let the association down and will make sure I take it to the next level. “

News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that t he National body of RTEAN on September 13, dissolved the Lagos State Executive Council following the expiration of its tenure.

It said the that the expiration of the branch’s tenure as provided in Article 9(I) of the association’s constitution was the reason for the dissolution.

The Lagos State Executive Council members disagreed with the action of the national body, describing the dissolution as illegal, null and void, adding that their tenure would lapse on Oct. 31.

They said that the resolution for the continuity of their executive committee had been passed at the chapel, zonal and state executive levels, adding that it had since been forwarded to the national body.

The National Industrial Court presided by Justice Sanusi Kado in Abuja had restrained Mohammed and six others from parading themselves as NEC members of RTEAN. The Judge ordered the defendants to desist from further harassing, intimidating and subjecting members of the claimant to inhuman treatment pending hearing and determination of the motion on notice already before the court.