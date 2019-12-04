Shippers’ Council, transport agencies move to eliminate corruption in maritime

By Lucy Ogalue

Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) is collaborating with agencies under the Ministry of Transportation to develop strategies to curb corruption in Nigeria and Africa.

The Executive Secretary of NSC, Hassan Bello, said this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

”The maritime and transport sectors are strong catalysts for socio-economic development of any nation, particularly as it concerns businesses, markets, countries and people/citizens.

”Despite the gains recorded in the fight against corruption in all sectors of the economy, the maritime transport sector has remained vulnerable to unwholesome practices.

”Capital flight and fiscal leakages that have plagued sector are worrisome.

”Therefore, NSC, agencies of Ministry of Transportation in collaboration with the Economic and Financial crimes Commission (EFCC) is organising a One-Day Summit.

”The theme of the summit is, “Zero Tolerance for Corruption in the Maritime sector.

”And it aims at highlighting the areas of corrupt practices in the sector and collectively develop strategies to curb the menace threatening the economies of most African nations,” he said.

Bello expressed optimism that a road map that would reduce considerably corrupt practices would be generated at the end of the Summit and sustainable structures that would guarantee predictability, efficiency and transparency in the industry achieved.

NAN reports that the Summit, scheduled for Dec. 9 will have in attendance President Muhammadu Buhari, Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, legislature, financial institutions and critical stakeholders in the Maritime Industry.

The Summit will begin with a road walk at 7 a. m. at the EFCC Zonal Office, Wuse 2 and begin proper at the Banquet Hall, State House, Aso Rock at 9 a.m, according to Bello. (NAN)