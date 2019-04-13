Uber reassures Nigerian users on safety

By Stellamaris Ashinze

Uber, a transportation network company, headquartered in San Fransisco, has re-assured its users in Nigeria of safety due to innovative safety tools recently put in place.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the company’s reaction was on the sideline of recent security challenges faced by its drivers and users in the country.

NAN recalls that some customers of the company recently complained of security challenges.

Francesca Uriri, Uber’s Communications, West Africa/Sub-Saharan Africa told NAN in an interview in Lagos that security of its users was paramount to it and that was why in October 2018, Uber launched the safety toolkit.

Uriri said that the toolkit was with new innovative features to ensuring the safety of its 134, 000 active riders and 9,000 drivers across the country.

She said that the toolkit was aimed at raising the bar on safety and increase transparency, accountability and peace of mind for all users.

According to her, since launching the app, Uber has provided millions of people with technology that allows them to get a ride at the push of a button.

She said it had enabled riders track every trip with Global Positioning System (GPS) technology and report any issues within 24 hours with a dedicated safety team.

”With the introduction of the new safety features, the company aims to doubling down on safety and help make the Uber ommunity safer.

”Features that are introduced as part of the new rider and driver safety toolkit, include: Driver Emergency button where drivers can connect directly to private security response when needed through a third party supplier.

”Speed alert feature which reminds drivers to maintain a safe speed within the posted speed limits.

”Trusted Contacts – riders can now easily designate five friends or family members as trusted contacts and share their trip information which are easily customised in their trip sharing preferences,” she said.

Uriria said that the other features included safety Centre – a new app-housed safety information hub where riders could find information on some of the key existing safety tools in the app.

”It also includes our 24 hours team, information on the driver and the car, trip GPS-tracking and our rating and feedback system.

Uriri said that these new safety features will be a phased rollout, not all riders,

drivers-partners will have access to the features immediately.

NAN reports that Uber is available in 13 cities in Sub-Saharan Africa, Abuja and Lagos and overall, the Uber network is available in over 600 cities in about 65 countries.